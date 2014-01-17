Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома All or Nothing At All

All or Nothing At All

Wayne Shorter

Black Marlin Records  • Джаз  • 2014

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома JazzOmatic

JazzOmatic

Постер альбома Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland

Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland

Постер альбома Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter

Постер альбома Giants Of Jazz

Giants Of Jazz

Постер альбома Colorful Mix

Colorful Mix

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Legendary Music of Duke Ellington, Teddy Wilson, Sonny Rollins, Duke Ellington and Other Hits, Vol. 1

The Legendary Music of Duke Ellington, Teddy Wilson, Sonny Rollins, Duke Ellington and Other Hits, Vol. 1

Постер альбома New York Jazz Sessions - 1955

New York Jazz Sessions - 1955

Постер альбома Jij Bent Mijn Zonnestraal (feat. Eva Cassidy)

Jij Bent Mijn Zonnestraal (feat. Eva Cassidy)

Постер альбома Getz Au Go Go

Getz Au Go Go

Постер альбома The Magic Sound of the Violin

The Magic Sound of the Violin

Постер альбома Best of New Orleans Ragtime Piano

Best of New Orleans Ragtime Piano