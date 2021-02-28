Слушатели
Johnny Burnette, The Johnny Mann Singers
1
Roses Are Red (My Love) (Remastered 2021)
Johnny Burnette
2
Lonesome Waters (Remastered 2021)
3
Clown Shoes (Remastered 2021)
4
The Fool Of The Year (Remastered 2021)
5
The Poorest Boy In Town (Remastered 2021)
6
I've Got A Lot Of Things To Do (Remastered 2021)
7
Girls (Remastered 2021)
8
Honestly I Do (Remastered 2021)
9
Choo Choo Train (Remastered 2021)
10
Angry At The Big Oak Tree (Remastered 2021)
11
When Today Is A Long Time Ago (Remastered 2021)
12
The Way I Am (Remastered 2021)
