Johnny Burnette

Johnny Burnette

Альбом  ·  2022

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

#Рок
Johnny Burnette

Артист

Johnny Burnette

Релиз Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Rockabilly Boogie

Rockabilly Boogie

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:34

2

Трек Chains of Love

Chains of Love

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:37

3

Трек I Love You So

I Love You So

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:17

4

Трек Honey Hush

Honey Hush

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:04

5

Трек Your Baby Blue Eyes

Your Baby Blue Eyes

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:12

6

Трек Midnight Train

Midnight Train

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:19

7

Трек The Train Kept A-Rollin

The Train Kept A-Rollin

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:17

8

Трек Lonesome Train

Lonesome Train

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:04

9

Трек Sweet Love on My Mind

Sweet Love on My Mind

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:30

10

Трек Lonesome Tears in My Eyes

Lonesome Tears in My Eyes

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:08

11

Трек Shattered Dreams

Shattered Dreams

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:28

12

Трек I Just Found Out

I Just Found Out

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:22

13

Трек You're Undecided

You're Undecided

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:01

14

Трек Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee

Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:14

15

Трек Tear It Up

Tear It Up

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

1:55

16

Трек My Love, You're a Stranger

My Love, You're a Stranger

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:43

17

Трек Oh Baby Babe

Oh Baby Babe

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:24

18

Трек If You Want It Enough

If You Want It Enough

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:11

19

Трек Butterfingers

Butterfingers

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:14

20

Трек All by Myself

All by Myself

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:07

21

Трек Eager Beaver Baby

Eager Beaver Baby

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:03

22

Трек Please Don't Leave Me

Please Don't Leave Me

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:17

23

Трек Touch Me

Touch Me

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:26

24

Трек Blues Stay Away from Me

Blues Stay Away from Me

Johnny Burnette

Lead Me (Classic Rockabilly Song Collection)

2:15

Информация о правообладателе: Beach View Records
