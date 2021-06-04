Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома Limitless Jazz, Vol. 45

Limitless Jazz, Vol. 45

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2021

1

Scheveningen Blues

Dutch Swing College Band

2:48

2

You Better Go Now

Billy Daniels

2:49

3

Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue

Frisco Joe

2:21

4

Ko-Ko

Dutch Swing College Band

2:44

5

All The Way

Grady Martin

2:06

6

For Me And My Gal

Georgie Auld

3:10

7

This Magic Moment

Earl Grant

1:52

8

I Won't Dance

Larry Adler

3:15

9

At Last

Herb Miller Orchestra

3:49

10

I Got Rhythm (feat. Stephane Grappelli)

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:33

11

Why Do I Lie To Myself About You

Teddy Wilson

3:07

12

Farewell Blues

Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra

2:15

13

Thrice Upon A Theme

Charles Mingus

6:44

14

My Romance

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

7:03

15

At The Jazz Band Ball

Bix Beiderbecke

2:54

