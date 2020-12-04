Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Christmas Gift - 30 Original Christmas Songs

The Christmas Gift - 30 Original Christmas Songs

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

White Christmas (Original Mix)

The Drifters

2:40

2

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

2:32

3

Silent Night (Original Mix)

Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle

3:03

4

The Bells of St. Mary's (Original Mix)

Sam Cooke

2:16

5

God Bless the Child (Original Mix)

Aretha Franklin

3:03

6

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

Blue Notes

3:12

7

Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)

Mahalia Jackson

3:07

8

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Original Mix)

The Staple Singers

2:04

9

Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)

Dee Clark

3:14

10

It's Christmas Once Again (Original Mix)

Frankie LymonThe Teenagers

2:22

11

Let's Make Christmas Merry, Baby (Original Mix)

Amos Milburn

2:54

12

Can This Be Christmas (Original Mix)

The Falcons

2:55

13

Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

The Platters

2:26

14

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)

Harmony Grits

1:59

15

It's Christmas Time (Original Mix)

The Five Keys

2:51

16

Jingle Jangle (Original Mix)

The Penguins

2:25

17

Listen to the Angels Sing (Original Mix)

The Soul Stirrers

3:03

18

Just a Lonely Christmas (Original Mix)

The MoonglowsThe Red Holloway Orchestra

2:28

19

Merry Twist-Mas (Original Mix)

The Marcels

2:07

20

You'll Never Walk Alone (Original Mix)

Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle

3:10

21

The Christmas Song (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

3:09

22

After New Year's Eve (Original Mix)

The Heartbeats

2:45

23

( It's a ) Happy Holiday (Original Mix)

Shells

1:50

24

Xmas Twist (Original Mix)

The Twistin Kings

2:43

25

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)

The Cadillacs

2:19

26

Christmas Time (Original Mix)

MarvinJohnny

2:16

27

Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)

The Moonglows

2:26

28

Merry Christmas Darling ( And A Happy New Year Too ) (Original Mix)

The Uniques

2:16

29

( It's Gonna Be a ) Lonely Christmas (Original Mix)

The Orioles

3:20

30

Joy to the World (Original Mix)

The Staple Singers

1:46

