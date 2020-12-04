The Christmas Gift - 30 Original Christmas Songs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
White Christmas (Original Mix)
The Drifters
2
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
Charles Brown
3
Silent Night (Original Mix)
Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle
4
The Bells of St. Mary's (Original Mix)
Sam Cooke
5
God Bless the Child (Original Mix)
Aretha Franklin
6
Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)
Blue Notes
7
Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)
Mahalia Jackson
8
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Original Mix)
The Staple Singers
9
Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)
Dee Clark
10
It's Christmas Once Again (Original Mix)
Frankie LymonThe Teenagers
11
Let's Make Christmas Merry, Baby (Original Mix)
Amos Milburn
12
Can This Be Christmas (Original Mix)
The Falcons
13
Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
The Platters
14
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)
Harmony Grits
15
It's Christmas Time (Original Mix)
The Five Keys
16
Jingle Jangle (Original Mix)
The Penguins
17
Listen to the Angels Sing (Original Mix)
The Soul Stirrers
18
Just a Lonely Christmas (Original Mix)
The MoonglowsThe Red Holloway Orchestra
19
Merry Twist-Mas (Original Mix)
The Marcels
20
You'll Never Walk Alone (Original Mix)
21
The Christmas Song (Original Mix)
22
After New Year's Eve (Original Mix)
The Heartbeats
23
( It's a ) Happy Holiday (Original Mix)
Shells
24
Xmas Twist (Original Mix)
The Twistin Kings
25
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)
The Cadillacs
26
Christmas Time (Original Mix)
MarvinJohnny
27
Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)
The Moonglows
28
Merry Christmas Darling ( And A Happy New Year Too ) (Original Mix)
The Uniques
29
( It's Gonna Be a ) Lonely Christmas (Original Mix)
The Orioles
30
Joy to the World (Original Mix)
Вика
Чәчәкләр
Where You Belong
Чувства
weakness
Russia Ahuenna, Bro! (Messi Ciao)
Показать ещё