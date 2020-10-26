Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома New Life - Part 8

New Life - Part 8

Hertz

Sway  • Бег  • 2020

1

Tortured Pain 34 (A) (One)

Hertz

6:35

2

Tortured Pain 34 (B1) (Ett)

Hertz

5:34

3

Tortured Pain 34 (B2) (Uno)

Hertz

4:52

4

One (Gaetano Parisio Remix)

Hertz

5:50

5

Phont 35 (A1) (Phonk)

Hertz

5:34

6

Phont 35 (A2) (Phunk)

Hertz

4:53

7

Phont 35 (B1) (Fonk)

Hertz

5:07

8

Phont 35 (B2) (Funk)

Hertz

4:28

9

Recycled Loops (A1) (Recreate)

Hertz

6:02

10

Recycled Loops (A2) (Predatohm)

Hertz

4:11

11

Recycled Loops (B1) (Look Back)

Hertz

5:02

12

Recycled Loops (B2) (Filter Out)

Hertz

5:22

13

Recreate (Previously Unreleased) (Trevor Rockcliffe Remix)

Hertz

6:11

14

Recreate (Montana Re-Edit)

Hertz

7:53

15

Spice

Hertz

4:57

16

Dean Martin (Previously Unreleased) (Instrumental)

Hertz

6:13

17

Deeper Thoughts (Vagabond Commercial)

Pierre J

4:54

