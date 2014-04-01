Essential Easter Music

Слушатели
Kid's Easter All-Stars
1
Canon in D (Classical Easter Theme)
2
The Bunny Hop
3
Here Comes Peter Cottontail
4
The Chicken Dance (Easter Egg Party)
5
Hokey Pokey
6
Don't Worry, Be Happy (Easter Party)
7
Little April Showers
8
Jesus Loves the Little Children
9
Kumbayah
10
Happy (Easter Party Theme)
11
All Night, All Day
12
Holy, Holy, Holy
13
Soak up the Sun (Originally Performed by Sheryl Crow) [Karaoke Version]
14
I've Got Peace
15
What a Friend We Have in Jesus
16
For All the Saints
17
What Wondrous Love
18
Deep and Wide
19
Come, Christians, Join to Sing
20
We Gather Together
21
Jesus Loves Me
22
Cotton Eyed Joe (Easter Party)
23
Mexican Shuffle
24
Brightest and Best
25
Now Thank We All Our God
26
Fairest Lord Jesus
27
The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)
28
Alleluia, Sing to Jesus
29
Leaning on the Everlasting Arms
30
Jesus Is My Lord
31
Happy (Instrumental Version)
32
Flight of the Bumblebee
33
Magic (Originally Performed by Coldplay) [Karaoke Version]
