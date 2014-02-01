Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Easter Holiday Favorites

Easter Holiday Favorites

Kid's Easter All-Stars

Blue Nile Music  • Детская  • 2014

1

God Gave Me You (Originally Performed by Blake Shelton) [Jazz Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:49

2

Christ Is Risen

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:53

3

Iris (Originally Performed by the Goo Goo Dolls) [Orchestral Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:17

4

I'll Stand by You

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:26

5

Canon in D

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:04

6

Good Morning

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:09

7

I Dreamed a Dream

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:28

8

Hallelujah

Kid's Easter All-Stars

6:47

9

Amazing Grace

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:27

10

Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:42

11

Royals (Originally Performed by Lorde) [Acoustic Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:15

12

Feeling Good

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:57

13

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:56

14

Endless Love (Originally Performed by Lionel Richie & Diana Ross) [Piano Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:29

15

Ave Maria

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:40

16

Don't Stop Believin' (Originally Performed by Journey) [Instrumental Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:11

17

Beautiful Things

Kid's Easter All-Stars

5:08

18

I Lift My Hands

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:44

19

How Great Thou Art

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:46

20

Treasure (Originally Performed by Bruno Mars) [Jazzy Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

2:58

21

Children of God

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:28

22

Mighty to Save

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:48

23

Handel's Messiah (Dance Remix)

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:49

24

Hosanna

Kid's Easter All-Stars

6:14

25

East to West (Originally Performed by Casting Crowns) [Jazz Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:25

26

Vivaldi's Four Seasons (Spring)

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:37

27

How He Loves

Kid's Easter All-Stars

5:13

28

More Beautiful You

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:54

29

Indescribable

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:17

30

Hello My Name Is (Originally Performed by Matthew West) [Saxophone Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:41

31

The Way

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:57

32

Jesus Messiah

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:45

33

Our God

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:41

34

Revelation Song

Kid's Easter All-Stars

6:01

35

Strong Enough

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:03

36

You Love Me Anyway

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:19

37

Do Everything

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:53

38

Awake & Alive (Originally Performed by Skillet) [Saxophone Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:33

39

Forever

Kid's Easter All-Stars

5:11

40

Your Love Never Fails

Kid's Easter All-Stars

8:03

41

Worn (Originally Performed by Tenth Avenue North) [Jazz Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:05

42

Blessings

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:58

43

Amazing (Originally Performed by Matt Cardle) [Jazz Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:57

44

All This Time

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:24

45

We Won't Be Shaken (Originally Performed by Building 429) [Jazz Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:53

46

God's Not Dead

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:07

47

Hold Me

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:31

48

Jesus Friend of Sinners

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:48

49

Footprints in the Sand

Kid's Easter All-Stars

4:06

50

Steal My Show (Originally Performed by Tobymac) [Jazz Version]

Kid's Easter All-Stars

3:23

