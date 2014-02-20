The Other Side of Benny Golson + Benny Golson and the Philadelphians (Bonus Track Version)

Слушатели
Benny Golson
1
Strut Time (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)
Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris
2
Jubilation (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)
3
Symptoms (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)
4
Are You Real? (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)
5
Cry a Blue Tear (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)
6
This Night (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)
7
You're Not the Kind (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)
Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant
8
Blues on My Mind (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)
9
Stablemates (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)
10
Thursday's Theme (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)
11
Afternoon in Paris (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)
12
Calgary (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)
13
How Am I to Know? (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
Benny GolsonWynton Kelly
14
The Masquerade Is Over (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
15
Dear Kathy (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
16
Three Little Words (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
17
Turning Point (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
18
Stella by Starlight (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
19
Alone Together (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]
