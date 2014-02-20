Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Other Side of Benny Golson + Benny Golson and the Philadelphians (Bonus Track Version)

The Other Side of Benny Golson + Benny Golson and the Philadelphians (Bonus Track Version)

Benny Golson

Circadian Jazz  • Джаз  • 2014

1

Strut Time (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

6:08

2

Jubilation (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

6:25

3

Symptoms (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

6:06

4

Are You Real? (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

5:41

5

Cry a Blue Tear (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

5:25

6

This Night (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

7:56

7

You're Not the Kind (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

4:23

8

Blues on My Mind (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

7:31

9

Stablemates (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

5:51

10

Thursday's Theme (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

7:41

11

Afternoon in Paris (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

6:55

12

Calgary (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

3:39

13

How Am I to Know? (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

3:49

14

The Masquerade Is Over (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:40

15

Dear Kathy (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:49

16

Three Little Words (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:41

17

Turning Point (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

3:59

18

Stella by Starlight (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:54

19

Alone Together (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

7:32

1

Strut Time (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

6:08

2

Jubilation (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

6:25

3

Symptoms (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

6:06

4

Are You Real? (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

5:41

5

Cry a Blue Tear (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

5:25

6

This Night (feat. Curtis Fuller & Barry Harris)

Benny GolsonCurtis FullerBarry Harris

7:56

7

You're Not the Kind (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

4:23

8

Blues on My Mind (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

7:31

9

Stablemates (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

5:51

10

Thursday's Theme (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

7:41

11

Afternoon in Paris (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

6:55

12

Calgary (feat. Lee Morgan & Ray Bryant)

Benny GolsonLee MorganRay Bryant

3:39

13

How Am I to Know? (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

3:49

14

The Masquerade Is Over (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:40

15

Dear Kathy (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:49

16

Three Little Words (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:41

17

Turning Point (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

3:59

18

Stella by Starlight (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

4:54

19

Alone Together (feat. Wynton Kelly) [Bonus Track]

Benny GolsonWynton Kelly

7:32

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Modern Touch

The Modern Touch

Постер альбома Benny Golson and the Philadelphians

Benny Golson and the Philadelphians

Постер альбома Pop + Jazz = Swing

Pop + Jazz = Swing

Постер альбома Benny Golson's New York Scene

Benny Golson's New York Scene

Постер альбома Winchester Special

Winchester Special

Постер альбома Groovin' with Golson

Groovin' with Golson

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Hymns Medleys

Hymns Medleys

Постер альбома Portrait of Jimmy Rosenberg

Portrait of Jimmy Rosenberg

Постер альбома W O R K I N M E

W O R K I N M E

Quavo
2018
Постер альбома Summer Island Fun

Summer Island Fun

Постер альбома Unspoken

Unspoken

Постер альбома Music Without Words

Music Without Words