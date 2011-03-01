Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Scintilla

Scintilla

Stendeck

Stendeck  • Электроника  • 2011

1

Hold My Hand High in the Sky Ready for the Deep Dive

Stendeck

5:05

2

Feel the Flames Burning Inside Me

Stendeck

5:16

3

Catch the Midnight Girl

Stendeck

4:21

4

Tired Figures Wave Goodbye in the Backdrop of a Sinking Boat

Stendeck

4:20

5

Tight Around Her Throat She Slips Away

Stendeck

4:00

6

Like Snowflakes on My Fingers

Stendeck

1:44

7

Run Amok (Against Time Rebels)

Stendeck

4:42

8

Swimmers in a Sleepless Hour

Stendeck

3:49

9

Voiceless Wishes Flicker in the Shattered Mist

Stendeck

4:39

10

Six-Door Bedroom

Stendeck

3:53

11

That Foolish Fascination of a Ghost Light Collector

Stendeck

3:47

12

Why Did We Get so Far?

Stendeck

4:01

13

Learning How to Walk Through Walls

Stendeck

5:31

14

Last Night an Angel Fell on a Motorway

Stendeck

2:53

15

Thieves of Watercolour Memories

Stendeck

5:45

16

The Silence After This

Stendeck

2:34

17

Crimson Clouds Cascade

Stendeck

4:51

