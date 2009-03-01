Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sonnambula

Sonnambula

Stendeck

Stendeck  • Электроника  • 2009

1

Something Special Is Going to Happen

Stendeck

4:29

2

Through Tiny Windows We Wonder Constellation

Stendeck

4:43

3

Lullabies from the Cliff by the Raging Sea

Stendeck

4:21

4

It Must Be Heaven

Stendeck

4:03

5

Admira and Bosko (Love During the Time of War)

Stendeck

3:21

6

Blind Army Parade

Stendeck

4:56

7

Dead Dancing Triangle

Stendeck

3:39

8

Lunar Attraction

Stendeck

5:14

9

Every Time I Try to Reach You, You Just Fade Away

Stendeck

3:12

10

Hunters of the Last Summer Breeze

Stendeck

4:05

11

Different Exotic Forms of Lightning and Collateral Atmospheric Phenomena

Stendeck

4:35

12

Safari in the Blue Tails Cockatoo's Garden

Stendeck

4:16

13

Broken Hearts Carillon

Stendeck

3:47

14

Happy Little Children Playing on the Cherry Tree

Stendeck

2:51

15

I Fear All the Moments You Will Need Me and I Won't Be There

Stendeck

4:05

16

An Autumnal Afternoon in the Family's House

Stendeck

4:38

17

Sonnambula (Don't Worry It's Just a Dream)

Stendeck

4:41

