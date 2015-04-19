Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Four Classic Albums Plus: Sinatra - Basie / Count Basie and the Kansas City 7 / The Atomic Mr Basie / Basie Plays Hefti (Remastered)

Four Classic Albums Plus: Sinatra - Basie / Count Basie and the Kansas City 7 / The Atomic Mr Basie / Basie Plays Hefti (Remastered)

Count Basie

Avid Entertainment  • Джаз  • 2015

1

Pennies from Heaven (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

3:31

2

Please Be Kind (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

2:43

3

(Love Is) The Tender Trap (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

2:35

4

Looking at the World Thru' Rose Colored Glasses (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

2:30

5

My Kind of Girl (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

4:36

6

I Only Have Eyes for You (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

3:30

7

Nice Work If You Can Get It (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

2:37

8

Learnin' the Blues (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

4:26

9

I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

2:35

10

I Won't Dance (From "Sinatra - Basie")

Count Basie

4:09

11

Oh, Lady Be Good (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:39

12

Secrets (From Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:07

13

I Want a Little Girl (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:14

14

Shoe Shine Boy (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:06

15

Count's Place (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

5:27

16

Senator Whitehead (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:11

17

Tally-Ho, Mr. Basie! (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:27

18

What'cha Talkin'? (From "Count Basie and the Kansas City 7")

Count Basie

4:59

19

Shiny Stockings (From "Newport Jazz Festival July 1956" (Mono Recordings))

Count Basie

5:51

20

April in Paris (From "From Newport Jazz Festival July 1956" (Mono Recordings))

Count Basie

4:30

21

The Kid from Red Bank (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

2:36

22

Duet (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

4:12

23

After Supper (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

3:24

24

Flight of the Foo Birds (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

3:22

25

Double-O (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

2:45

26

Teddy the Toad (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

3:18

27

Whirly: Bird (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

3:50

28

Midnite Blue (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

4:26

29

Splanky (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

3:36

30

Fantail (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

2:55

31

Lil' Darlin' (From "The Atomic Mr. Basie")

Count Basie

4:47

32

Has Anyone Here Seen Basie (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

2:43

33

Cute (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

3:13

34

Pensive Miss (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

3:50

35

Sloo Foot (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

3:09

36

It's Awf'ly Nice to Be with You (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

3:34

37

Scoot (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

2:30

38

A Little Tempo, Please (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

2:38

39

Late Date (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

3:19

40

Count Down (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

2:48

41

Bag 'A Bones (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

2:45

42

Pony Tail (From "Basie Plays Hefti")

Count Basie

3:01

43

All Right, Okay, You Win (From "Newport Jazz Festival July 1956" (Mono Recordings))

Count Basie

3:00

44

Roll 'Em Pete (From "Newport Jazz Festival July 1956" (Mono Recordings))

Count Basie

2:47

45

Sign-Off One O'clock Jump (From "Newport Jazz Festival July 1956" (Mono Recordings))

Count Basie

1:12

