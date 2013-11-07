Duets for Christmas

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
A Bushel and a Peck
Perry ComoBetty Hutton
2
Long Ago and Far Away
Dick HaymesHelen Forrest
3
Sugarbush
Frankie LaineDoris Day
4
Let's Walk That a Way
Doris DayJohnnie Ray
5
You're Just in Love
Rosemary ClooneyGuy Mitchell
6
Hey Good Lookin'
Jo StaffordFrankie Laine
7
A Fine Romance
Fred AstaireGinger Rogers
8
Broken Heart
Petula ClarkJimmy Young
9
No Two People (Have Ever Been so in Love)
Danny KayeJayne Wyman
10
It's Great to Be Alive
Johnny MercerJo Stafford
11
A Penny a Kiss
Dinah ShoreTony Martin
12
My Heart's Desire
Pearl CarrTeddy Johnson
13
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean MartinHelen Oconnell
14
Dream a Little Dream of Me
Ella FitzgeraldLouis Armstrong
15
Dedicated to You
Sarah VaughanBilly Eckstine
16
It Had to Be You
17
Tea for Two
Frank SinatraDinah Shore
18
Can Anyone Explain
19
Two Sleepy People
Bob HopeShirley Ross
20
When You Wore a Tulip
Judy GarlandGene Kelly
21
Let's Call the Whole Thing Off
22
My Romance
23
Isn't Life Wonderful?
Alma CoganLes Howard
24
Am I in Love
Jane RussellBob Hope
25
Marrying for Love
Guy MitchellRosemary Clooney