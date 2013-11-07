Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Duets for Christmas

Various Artists

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

A Bushel and a Peck

Perry ComoBetty Hutton

2:44

2

Long Ago and Far Away

Dick HaymesHelen Forrest

3:25

3

Sugarbush

Frankie LaineDoris Day

1:59

4

Let's Walk That a Way

Doris DayJohnnie Ray

2:36

5

You're Just in Love

Rosemary ClooneyGuy Mitchell

2:50

6

Hey Good Lookin'

Jo StaffordFrankie Laine

2:20

7

A Fine Romance

Fred AstaireGinger Rogers

2:41

8

Broken Heart

Petula ClarkJimmy Young

2:49

9

No Two People (Have Ever Been so in Love)

Danny KayeJayne Wyman

2:21

10

It's Great to Be Alive

Johnny MercerJo Stafford

2:46

11

A Penny a Kiss

Dinah ShoreTony Martin

2:38

12

My Heart's Desire

Pearl CarrTeddy Johnson

2:43

13

How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning

Dean MartinHelen Oconnell

2:45

14

Dream a Little Dream of Me

Ella FitzgeraldLouis Armstrong

3:03

15

Dedicated to You

Sarah VaughanBilly Eckstine

2:42

16

It Had to Be You

 🅴

Dick HaymesHelen Forrest

3:12

17

Tea for Two

Frank SinatraDinah Shore

3:17

18

Can Anyone Explain

Ella FitzgeraldLouis Armstrong

3:10

19

Two Sleepy People

Bob HopeShirley Ross

2:58

20

When You Wore a Tulip

Judy GarlandGene Kelly

2:32

21

Let's Call the Whole Thing Off

Fred AstaireGinger Rogers

3:12

22

My Romance

Frank SinatraDinah Shore

3:16

23

Isn't Life Wonderful?

Alma CoganLes Howard

2:29

24

Am I in Love

Jane RussellBob Hope

2:28

25

Marrying for Love

Guy MitchellRosemary Clooney

3:13

