Альбом
Постер альбома 18 James Bond Film Themes

18 James Bond Film Themes

The Soho Strings

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Разная  • 1990

1

Licence To Kill

The Soho Strings

3:33

2

The Living Daylights

The Soho Strings

4:33

3

Live And Let Die

The Soho Strings

3:13

4

A View To A Kill

The Soho Strings

3:29

5

Nobody Does It Better

The Soho Strings

4:53

6

Dr. No - The James Bond Theme

The Soho Strings

2:45

7

From Russia With Love

The Soho Strings

3:05

8

You Only Live Twice

The Soho Strings

3:00

9

All Time High (from Octopussy)

The Soho Strings

2:57

10

Diamonds Are Forever

The Soho Strings

3:37

11

Goldfinger

The Soho Strings

2:57

12

We Have All The Time In The World

The Soho Strings

3:16

13

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Soho Strings

2:56

14

Bond 77 (from The Spy Who Loved Me)

The Soho Strings

4:03

15

For Your Eyes Only

The Soho Strings

4:05

16

Thunderball

The Soho Strings

2:50

17

Miss Pennygill

The Soho Strings

3:17

18

Moonraker

The Soho Strings

3:22

