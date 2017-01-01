Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 20 Beatles Greatest Hits

20 Beatles Greatest Hits

The Soho Strings

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Поп-музыка  • 1990

1

Yesterday

The Soho Strings

3:39

2

A Day In The Life

The Soho Strings

4:37

3

Michelle

The Soho Strings

3:17

4

Ob La Di, Ob La Da

The Soho Strings

2:46

5

The Fool On The Hill

The Soho Strings

2:58

6

Here, There And Everywhere

The Soho Strings

2:32

7

Something

The Soho Strings

3:01

8

Penny Lane

The Soho Strings

2:59

9

When I'm Sixty-Four

The Soho Strings

2:43

10

The Long And Winding Road

The Soho Strings

3:26

11

Hey Jude

The Soho Strings

4:29

12

Eight Days A Week

The Soho Strings

2:45

13

Here Comes The Sun

The Soho Strings

2:57

14

With A Little Help From My Friends

The Soho Strings

2:21

15

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Soho Strings

3:24

16

Eleanor Rigby

The Soho Strings

2:57

17

You've Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Soho Strings

2:50

18

Let It Be

The Soho Strings

4:32

19

Do You Want To Know A Secret

The Soho Strings

3:08

20

And I Love Her

The Soho Strings

3:55

