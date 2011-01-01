Ballroom Dance Festival

Слушатели
Strings Of Paris
1
American Patrol (quickstep)
2
Vienne, Mon Amour (waltz)
3
Ole Guapa (tango)
4
New York, New York (slow foxtrot)
5
Black Bottom (Charleston)
6
Habe Mitleid (beguine)
7
Coffee Song (samba)
8
Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (cha cha cha)
9
O Sole Mio (rumba)
10
Paso Doble Del Toreador (paso doble)
11
Rock Around the Clock (jive)
12
Beethoven 5th Disco (disco)
13
I Get a Kick Out of You (quickstep)
14
Three Quarter (waltz)
15
Noche De Estrellas (tango)
16
Let There Be Love (slow foxtrot)
17
Compudance (electric boogie)
18
Michelle (blues)
19
Mais Que Nada (samba)
20
My Prayer (rumba)
21
Over the Rainbow (cha cha cha)
22
In the Mood (jive)
23
Spanish Gypsy Dance (paso doble)
24
Boogie Boy (disco)
