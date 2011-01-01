Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Ballroom Dance Festival

Ballroom Dance Festival

Strings Of Paris

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 1990

1

American Patrol (quickstep)

Strings Of Paris

1:57

2

Vienne, Mon Amour (waltz)

Strings Of Paris

2:47

3

Ole Guapa (tango)

Strings Of Paris

2:56

4

New York, New York (slow foxtrot)

Strings Of Paris

2:04

5

Black Bottom (Charleston)

Strings Of Paris

1:58

6

Habe Mitleid (beguine)

Strings Of Paris

2:56

7

Coffee Song (samba)

Strings Of Paris

3:12

8

Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (cha cha cha)

Strings Of Paris

2:52

9

O Sole Mio (rumba)

Strings Of Paris

2:05

10

Paso Doble Del Toreador (paso doble)

Strings Of Paris

2:44

11

Rock Around the Clock (jive)

Strings Of Paris

3:59

12

Beethoven 5th Disco (disco)

Strings Of Paris

3:23

13

I Get a Kick Out of You (quickstep)

Strings Of Paris

1:59

14

Three Quarter (waltz)

Strings Of Paris

2:51

15

Noche De Estrellas (tango)

Strings Of Paris

3:10

16

Let There Be Love (slow foxtrot)

Strings Of Paris

2:44

17

Compudance (electric boogie)

Strings Of Paris

3:33

18

Michelle (blues)

Strings Of Paris

3:10

19

Mais Que Nada (samba)

Strings Of Paris

2:32

20

My Prayer (rumba)

Strings Of Paris

4:03

21

Over the Rainbow (cha cha cha)

Strings Of Paris

4:05

22

In the Mood (jive)

Strings Of Paris

2:52

23

Spanish Gypsy Dance (paso doble)

Strings Of Paris

2:05

24

Boogie Boy (disco)

Strings Of Paris

4:12

1

American Patrol (quickstep)

Strings Of Paris

1:57

2

Vienne, Mon Amour (waltz)

Strings Of Paris

2:47

3

Ole Guapa (tango)

Strings Of Paris

2:56

4

New York, New York (slow foxtrot)

Strings Of Paris

2:04

5

Black Bottom (Charleston)

Strings Of Paris

1:58

6

Habe Mitleid (beguine)

Strings Of Paris

2:56

7

Coffee Song (samba)

Strings Of Paris

3:12

8

Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (cha cha cha)

Strings Of Paris

2:52

9

O Sole Mio (rumba)

Strings Of Paris

2:05

10

Paso Doble Del Toreador (paso doble)

Strings Of Paris

2:44

11

Rock Around the Clock (jive)

Strings Of Paris

3:59

12

Beethoven 5th Disco (disco)

Strings Of Paris

3:23

13

I Get a Kick Out of You (quickstep)

Strings Of Paris

1:59

14

Three Quarter (waltz)

Strings Of Paris

2:51

15

Noche De Estrellas (tango)

Strings Of Paris

3:10

16

Let There Be Love (slow foxtrot)

Strings Of Paris

2:44

17

Compudance (electric boogie)

Strings Of Paris

3:33

18

Michelle (blues)

Strings Of Paris

3:10

19

Mais Que Nada (samba)

Strings Of Paris

2:32

20

My Prayer (rumba)

Strings Of Paris

4:03

21

Over the Rainbow (cha cha cha)

Strings Of Paris

4:05

22

In the Mood (jive)

Strings Of Paris

2:52

23

Spanish Gypsy Dance (paso doble)

Strings Of Paris

2:05

24

Boogie Boy (disco)

Strings Of Paris

4:12

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Italia Con Amore

Italia Con Amore

Постер альбома Great Movie Themes

Great Movie Themes

Постер альбома Romantic Guitar Melodies

Romantic Guitar Melodies

Постер альбома Romantic Flute Melodies

Romantic Flute Melodies

Постер альбома Love Story

Love Story

Постер альбома More Great Movie Themes

More Great Movie Themes

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Best Of Strauss (CC)

Best Of Strauss (CC)

Постер альбома Маленький свiт

Маленький свiт

Постер альбома The Global HitMakers: Queen Vol. 3

The Global HitMakers: Queen Vol. 3

Постер альбома The Karaoke a Team Perform the Hits of Bob Dylan

The Karaoke a Team Perform the Hits of Bob Dylan

Постер альбома SPRING ME HYPERPOP

SPRING ME HYPERPOP

Постер альбома Old Time Champion Dancing

Old Time Champion Dancing