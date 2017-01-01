Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Romantic Flute Melodies

Romantic Flute Melodies

Strings Of Paris, Amanda Serafim

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 1990

1

Lady of the Dawn

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

3:49

2

Perhaps Love

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

3:37

3

Maladie d'Amour

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

2:38

4

Something

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

3:37

5

David's Song (Who'll Come With Me)

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

3:31

6

I'm in the Mood for Love

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

2:37

7

Take That Look Off Your Face

Amanda Serafim

3:55

8

Feelings

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

4:52

9

Heidschi Bumbeidschi

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

2:28

10

Here Comes the Sun

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

3:11

11

A Passage to India

Amanda SerafimStrings Of Paris

3:48

12

Rondo Russo

Strings Of ParisAmanda Serafim

2:48

13

Let It Be

Strings Of ParisAmanda Serafim

3:16

14

Some Enchanted Evening

Strings Of ParisAmanda Serafim

3:45

15

Annie's Song

Strings Of ParisAmanda Serafim

3:04

16

Tristeza

Strings Of ParisAmanda Serafim

2:45

