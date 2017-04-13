Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Midnight Blue

Midnight Blue

The Strings of Paris

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 1990

1

Midnight Blue

The Strings of Paris

3:58

2

Annie's Song

The Strings of Paris

3:02

3

A Fine Romance

The Strings of Paris

3:26

4

Yesterday

The Strings of Paris

3:22

5

Moscow Nights

The Strings of Paris

3:50

6

Midnight Cowboy

The Strings of Paris

4:04

7

Blue Skies

The Strings of Paris

2:32

8

Dindi

The Strings of Paris

2:25

9

Couleur Tendresse

The Strings of Paris

3:13

10

Toujours Le Soleil

The Strings of Paris

3:01

11

Solitude

The Strings of Paris

3:05

12

Les Mots d'Amour

The Strings of Paris

3:04

13

Careless Love

The Strings of Paris

3:04

14

My Prayer

The Strings of Paris

4:10

15

Samba Funk

The Strings of Paris

3:06

16

Serenade in Blue

The Strings of Paris

3:20

