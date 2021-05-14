Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Endless Love

Endless Love

The Strings of Paris

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 1987

1

A Man and a Woman

The Strings of Paris

3:02

2

Endless Love

The Strings of Paris

3:15

3

Petite Fleur

The Strings of Paris

2:56

4

Begin the Beguine

The Strings of Paris

3:40

5

Thought I'd Ring You

The Strings of Paris

3:28

6

Torn Between Two Lovers

The Strings of Paris

3:10

7

Who'll Come With Me (David's Song)

The Strings of Paris

3:30

8

Back Street

The Strings of Paris

2:33

9

La Vie en Rose

The Strings of Paris

2:39

10

Moonlight Serenade

The Strings of Paris

4:20

11

Elle Et Lui

The Strings of Paris

2:50

12

Estrellita

The Strings of Paris

3:48

13

Greensleeves

The Strings of Paris

3:18

14

My Funny Valentine

The Strings of Paris

3:14

15

Lover

The Strings of Paris

2:33

16

Theme from "Emanuelle 2:

The Strings of Paris

4:18

1

A Man and a Woman

The Strings of Paris

3:02

2

Endless Love

The Strings of Paris

3:15

3

Petite Fleur

The Strings of Paris

2:56

4

Begin the Beguine

The Strings of Paris

3:40

5

Thought I'd Ring You

The Strings of Paris

3:28

6

Torn Between Two Lovers

The Strings of Paris

3:10

7

Who'll Come With Me (David's Song)

The Strings of Paris

3:30

8

Back Street

The Strings of Paris

2:33

9

La Vie en Rose

The Strings of Paris

2:39

10

Moonlight Serenade

The Strings of Paris

4:20

11

Elle Et Lui

The Strings of Paris

2:50

12

Estrellita

The Strings of Paris

3:48

13

Greensleeves

The Strings of Paris

3:18

14

My Funny Valentine

The Strings of Paris

3:14

15

Lover

The Strings of Paris

2:33

16

Theme from "Emanuelle 2:

The Strings of Paris

4:18

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Christmas With Billy Vaughn & the Strings of Paris

Christmas With Billy Vaughn & the Strings of Paris

Постер альбома The Second Waltz

The Second Waltz

Постер альбома Christmas With Panflute

Christmas With Panflute

Постер альбома Golden Clarinet Melodies

Golden Clarinet Melodies

Постер альбома Golden Trumpet Melodies

Golden Trumpet Melodies

Постер альбома Midnight Blue

Midnight Blue

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Does It Mean I Love U

Does It Mean I Love U

Постер альбома There For You

There For You

Постер альбома Been Through

Been Through

Постер альбома Fly with U

Fly with U

ArtLec
2018
Постер альбома Alone With You

Alone With You

Постер альбома Prism of Love

Prism of Love