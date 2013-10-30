Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sleepless Nights, Vol. 1

Sleepless Nights, Vol. 1

The Everly Brothers

Top Tracks  • Рок  • 2013

1

Donna Donna

The Everly Brothers

2:14

2

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

2:09

3

This Little Girl of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:16

4

Oh, What a Feeling

The Everly Brothers

2:07

5

Keep a Knockin'

The Everly Brothers

2:14

6

Like Strangers

The Everly Brothers

2:02

7

Leave My Girl Alone

The Everly Brothers

2:36

8

Since You Broke My Heart

The Everly Brothers

1:56

9

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:16

10

('til) I Kissed You

The Everly Brothers

2:25

11

Always It's You

The Everly Brothers

2:29

12

Be-Bop-a-Lula

The Everly Brothers

2:17

13

Let It Be Me

The Everly Brothers

2:38

14

When Will I Be Loved

The Everly Brothers

2:04

15

So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)

The Everly Brothers

2:34

16

Lucille

The Everly Brothers

2:32

17

Cathy's Clown

The Everly Brothers

2:26

18

Stick with Me Baby

The Everly Brothers

1:56

19

Nashville Blues

The Everly Brothers

2:38

20

Made to Love

The Everly Brothers

2:05

21

Carol Jane

The Everly Brothers

2:24

22

Some Sweet Day

The Everly Brothers

1:51

