The Essential Everly Brothers Collection, Vol. 2

The Everly Brothers
1
Memories Are Made of This
2
Donna Donna
3
Stick With Me Baby
4
Nashville Blues
5
Made to Love
6
Carol Jane
7
Some Sweet Day
8
That's What You Do to Me
9
Just in Case
10
Maybe Tomorrow
11
This Little Girl of Mine
12
Oh, What a Feeling
13
Keep a Knockin'
14
Like Strangers
15
Leave My Girl Alone
16
Since You Broke My Heart
17
Bird Dog
18
('til) I Kissed You
19
Always It's You
20
Be-Bop-a-Lula
21
Let It Be Me
22
When Will I Be Loved
23
So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)
24
Lucille
25
Cathy's Clown
Instant Party!
The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers
Christmas with the Everly Brothers
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers
