Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Sum of All Things

The Sum of All Things

Tantric

Cleopatra Records  • Alternative  • 2021

1

Alone

Tantric

3:29

2

Walk That Way

Tantric

3:04

3

Twisting and Turning

Tantric

3:34

4

Can't Find This

 🅴

Tantric

4:26

5

Living Here Without You

Tantric

4:01

6

Take Me I'm Broken

Tantric

3:18

7

The Words to Say

Tantric

4:02

8

Compound

Tantric

3:22

9

Pushover

 🅴

Tantric

3:11

10

Ten Years

Tantric

4:23

11

The Sum of All Things

Tantric

3:36

12

Breakdown (Re-Recorded)

Tantric

3:10

13

Down and Out (Re-Recorded)

 🅴

Tantric

3:35

14

Whiskey and You (Bonus Track)

Tantric

3:51

1

Alone

Tantric

3:29

2

Walk That Way

Tantric

3:04

3

Twisting and Turning

Tantric

3:34

4

Can't Find This

 🅴

Tantric

4:26

5

Living Here Without You

Tantric

4:01

6

Take Me I'm Broken

Tantric

3:18

7

The Words to Say

Tantric

4:02

8

Compound

Tantric

3:22

9

Pushover

 🅴

Tantric

3:11

10

Ten Years

Tantric

4:23

11

The Sum of All Things

Tantric

3:36

12

Breakdown (Re-Recorded)

Tantric

3:10

13

Down and Out (Re-Recorded)

 🅴

Tantric

3:35

14

Whiskey and You (Bonus Track)

Tantric

3:51

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Living Here Without You

Living Here Without You

Постер альбома Breakdown (Re-Recorded)

Breakdown (Re-Recorded)

Постер альбома Mercury Retrograde

Mercury Retrograde

Постер альбома Letting Go

Letting Go

Постер альбома Blue Room Archives

Blue Room Archives

Постер альбома 37 Channels

37 Channels

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома КЭШБРАУН

КЭШБРАУН

KOMMO
2021
Постер альбома Wasted

Wasted

Постер альбома Tombstone

Tombstone

Постер альбома GET ME NIGHT

GET ME NIGHT

Постер альбома Идол (Alt. Version)

Идол (Alt. Version)

Постер альбома Crux

Crux