Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Blue Room Archives

Blue Room Archives

Tantric

Pavement Music  • Рок  • 2014

1

Cynical

Tantric

3:24

2

Breakdown ((Acoustic))

Tantric

3:18

3

Abuse Me

Tantric

3:48

4

Don't Let It Win

Tantric

2:57

5

Fall to the Ground ((Remix))

Tantric

3:15

6

Mind Control ((Remix))

Tantric

3:34

7

Mourning ((Acoustic))

Tantric

5:30

8

Nothing at All

Tantric

4:09

9

Mourning After

Tantric

4:40

10

Indiscretion

Tantric

4:22

11

Flip a Coin

Tantric

3:45

1

Cynical

Tantric

3:24

2

Breakdown ((Acoustic))

Tantric

3:18

3

Abuse Me

Tantric

3:48

4

Don't Let It Win

Tantric

2:57

5

Fall to the Ground ((Remix))

Tantric

3:15

6

Mind Control ((Remix))

Tantric

3:34

7

Mourning ((Acoustic))

Tantric

5:30

8

Nothing at All

Tantric

4:09

9

Mourning After

Tantric

4:40

10

Indiscretion

Tantric

4:22

11

Flip a Coin

Tantric

3:45

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Sum of All Things

The Sum of All Things

Постер альбома Living Here Without You

Living Here Without You

Постер альбома Breakdown (Re-Recorded)

Breakdown (Re-Recorded)

Постер альбома Mercury Retrograde

Mercury Retrograde

Постер альбома Letting Go

Letting Go

Постер альбома 37 Channels

37 Channels

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The End Begins

The End Begins

Постер альбома Okeanos

Okeanos

Firtan
2018
Постер альбома Kong Vinter

Kong Vinter

Taake
2017
Постер альбома Mind Control

Mind Control

Постер альбома 37 Channels

37 Channels

Постер альбома Антон Чехов - Чайка (радиопостановка)

Антон Чехов - Чайка (радиопостановка)