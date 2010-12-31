The Rich Sound Of Chris Connor

Слушатели
Chris Connor
1
Jeepers Creepers! (Remastered)
2
If I Should Lose You (Remastered)
3
And The Bull Walked Around, Olay! (Remastered)
4
All About Ronnie (Remastered)
5
I Get A Kick Out Of You (Remastered)
6
Where Flamingos Fly (Remastered)
7
Miser's Serenade (Remastered)
8
Ask Me (Remastered)
9
Chiquita From Chi-Wah-Wah (Remastered)
10
Blue Silhouette (Remastered)
11
Everything I Love (Remastered)
12
Gone With The Wind (Remastered)
13
How Long Has This Been Going On? (Remastered)
14
Stella By Starlight (Remastered)
15
Lullaby Of Birdland (Remastered)
16
I Hear Music (Remastered)
17
Out Of This World (Remastered)
18
Lush Life (Remastered)
19
From This Moment On (Remastered)
20
In Other Words (Remastered)
21
A Cottage For Sale (Remastered)
22
Spring Is Here (Remastered)
23
Indian Summer (Remastered)
24
Goodbye (Remastered)
Sings Ballads Of The Sad Cafe
Chris Connor "Dinstinctive voice and interpretations of jazz standards"
Chris Connor Best Of
Sings Ballads of the Sad Cafe
"Chris"
Two's Company
