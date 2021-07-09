Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Staying in Touch

Staying in Touch

Sinne Eeg, Thomas Fonnesbæk

Stunt Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Spring Waltz

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

3:26

2

Too Close for Comfort

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

4:14

3

Orphans

Sinne EegThomas FonnesbækLiveStrings

5:54

4

Take Five

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

3:46

5

The Streets of Berlin

Sinne EegThomas FonnesbækLiveStrings

4:49

6

The Long and Winding Road

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

4:14

7

How Deep is the Ocean?

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

4:53

8

Just One of Those Things

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

1:38

9

Round Midnight

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

7:45

10

Those Who Were

Sinne EegThomas FonnesbækLiveStrings

6:15

11

The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines

Sinne EegThomas Fonnesbæk

2:43

