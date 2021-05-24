Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memories of Past Days (Piano Improvisations)

Memories of Past Days (Piano Improvisations)

Dale Burbeck, Yoanna Sky

Pure Jazz Entertainment  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Yesterday’s Melancholy

Yoanna Sky

2:39

2

Contemplative Moments

Dale Burbeck

2:33

3

Soul in Harmony

Yoanna Sky

2:34

4

Uncertain Feelings

Dale Burbeck

2:42

5

Memories of Past Days

Yoanna Sky

2:44

6

Approaching the Solitude

Dale Burbeck

2:40

7

Muse of Sorrow

Yoanna Sky

2:49

8

Fragmental Vision

Dale Burbeck

2:43

9

Intimate Scenes

Yoanna Sky

2:39

10

Sensitive

Dale Burbeck

2:33

11

Diary from the Past

Yoanna Sky

2:30

12

Shapes of Life

Dale Burbeck

2:41

13

Modest Retrospection

Yoanna Sky

2:43

14

Purity of Emotions

Dale Burbeck

2:32

15

Vulnerable

Yoanna Sky

2:43

