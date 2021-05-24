Memories of Past Days (Piano Improvisations)

Слушатели
Dale Burbeck, Yoanna Sky
1
Yesterday’s Melancholy
Yoanna Sky
2
Contemplative Moments
Dale Burbeck
3
Soul in Harmony
4
Uncertain Feelings
5
Memories of Past Days
6
Approaching the Solitude
7
Muse of Sorrow
8
Fragmental Vision
9
Intimate Scenes
10
Sensitive
11
Diary from the Past
12
Shapes of Life
13
Modest Retrospection
14
Purity of Emotions
15
Vulnerable
