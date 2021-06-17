Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz of 1930s,1940s

Jazz of 1930s,1940s

Milli Davis, Dale Burbeck

Explosive Jazz Atmosphere  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Jazz of 1930s,1940s

Dale Burbeck

3:39

2

Atlantic City Swing

Milli Davis

3:15

3

Miracle Day

Dale Burbeck

3:10

4

Twinkling Serenade

Milli Davis

3:44

5

Your Lovely Sister Lucy

Dale Burbeck

3:22

6

The Beauty of Vintage Love

Milli Davis

3:24

7

Honey Party

Dale Burbeck

3:19

8

Think about Me Tonight

Milli Davis

3:48

9

Babe Come Back to Me

Dale Burbeck

3:14

10

Great Jazz of 1930s

Milli Davis

2:59

11

Rhythm Step

Dale Burbeck

3:27

12

Ready to Dance?

Milli Davis

3:11

13

A Bit of Love

Dale Burbeck

3:13

14

Here Lies True Love

Milli Davis

3:06

15

Great Jazz of 1940s

Dale Burbeck

3:34

