Альбом
Постер альбома The Queen City - Chillout Music Collection, Vol. 9

The Queen City - Chillout Music Collection, Vol. 9

Spa New-Age Melodies, Ethnic Lounge World, Spa Relaxation Sounds, Spa Rejuvenation Sounds, Spa Massage Melodies, Spa Healing Music

Masterbox Distribution  • Релакс  • 2020

1

Loop Holes (Mid East Cafe Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:06

2

Clasp Me Closer (Ambient Seduction)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:40

3

Traditional Divine (Ethnic Columbian Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:01

4

Making Mood (Relaxing Cosmic Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:53

5

Burn Bright

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:12

6

Mischievious Gestures (Suspenseful)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:40

7

Hidden Suspense (Suspenseful Cinematic Ambient)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:36

8

Deep Drive (Relaxative IDM)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:05

9

Spicy Side (Intellegent Ambient)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:12

10

My Memories

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:20

11

Following You (Relaxing Cosmic Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:38

12

Coquettish Feels (Chillout Bar lounge)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:40

13

The Fantasy World (Exotic Indian Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:56

14

Alone Spirit (Exotic Psy Lounge)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:38

15

Peaceful Bliss (Native American Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:31

16

A Night of Glamour (Cosmic Cinematic Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:29

17

With You (Future Chillout Lounge)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:27

18

Asian Spa (Ethnic Ambient Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:07

19

Dance in Love

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:40

20

Relaxing Chill Out

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:07

21

Trippy Chill (Space Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:24

22

Blossoms (Indian Chillout Cafe Lounge)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:00

23

Sacred Mind (Cinematic Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:00

24

Cosmic Rays (Ethnic Sci-Fi Future Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:04

25

In the Moonlight (Ethnic Psy Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:46

