Альбом
Постер альбома Scarlet Evening Lounge - Music for Quarantine Days, Vol. 1

Scarlet Evening Lounge - Music for Quarantine Days, Vol. 1

Spa Massage Melodies, Spa New-Age Melodies, Spa Relaxation Sounds, Spa Healing Music, Spa Rejuvenation Sounds, Ethnic Lounge World

Masterbox Distribution  • Релакс  • 2020

1

White Drum (Ancient Drums Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:20

2

Like an Angel (Chill Hop)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:41

3

Chasing Your Footprints (Ethnicity Ambient)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:20

4

Left Behind

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:39

5

Burning Desire (Chill Hop)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:54

6

Spring Blues (Tribal Ethnic Gypsy Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:56

7

Deep Drive (Relaxative IDM)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:05

8

Passing Through a Wormhole (Underwater Relax)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:50

9

Cold as Ice (Chill Trip Trance)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:40

10

Lost Reason (Psy Ambient Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:37

11

Traditional Divine (Ethnic Columbian Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:01

12

Sanative Being (Suspenseful Electronic)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:40

13

The Seek of You (Future Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:00

14

Radical Diversity (Relaxed Space Cosmos Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:12

15

Rituals of Purification (Ethnic IDM Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:59

16

Completely Intrigued (Ethnic Psybient)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:07

17

Nu Romance (Laidback Jazzy Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:50

18

Mischievious Gestures (Suspenseful)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:40

19

Loop Holes (Mid East Cafe Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:06

20

Somewhere Above the Skies (Dark Sci Fi Ambiance)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:14

21

Secret Lovers (Sensual Tantric Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:46

22

Massive Divinity (Relaxing Psybient)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

4:05

23

Devotional Longing (Ethnic Neo Lounge)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

2:51

24

A Whimsical Kind (Relaxed Space Cosmos Chill)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:36

25

Bija Mantra for Higher Self (Hindu Mantra Ethnic Chillout)

Ethnic Lounge WorldSpa Healing MusicSpa Massage MelodiesSpa New-Age MelodiesSpa Rejuvenation SoundsSpa Relaxation Sounds

3:12

