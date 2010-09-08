Sings for You - Forever Gold

Слушатели
Al Jolson
1
My Mammy
2
Swanee
3
Rock-A-Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody
4
When The Red Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin’ Along
5
Medley: I'm Looking Over A Four Leaf Clover / Baby Face
6
Sonny Boy
7
There’s A Rainbow Round My Shoulder
8
Oh! Susannah
9
California, Here I Come
10
By The Light Of The Silvery Moon
11
April Showers
12
Toot, Toot, Tootsie!
13
The Old Piano Roll Blues
14
Ol’ Man River
15
Waiting For The Robert E. Lee
16
I Wish I Had A Girl
17
Pretty Baby
18
About A Quarter To Nine
19
Golden Gate
20
Give My Regards To Broadway
21
Avalon
22
Is It True What They Say About Dixie?
23
Hallelujah I’m A Bum
24
I’m Sitting On Top Of The World
25
Let Me Sing And I’m Happy
26
The Anniversary Song
27
Chinatown, My Chinatown
28
I’d Climb The Highest Mountain - If I Knew I’d Find You
29
I Only Have Eyes For You
30
Someone Else May Be There While I’m Gone
Lazy
I'm Saving Up the Means to Get to New Orleans
Asleep in the Deep, Parody
Everybody Snap Your Fingers With Me
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
Lady Jazz
Return To The Sabbat
Body Language
Stay With Me
Don't Worry Be Jazzy By Bobby Darin