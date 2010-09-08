Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sings for You - Forever Gold

Sings for You - Forever Gold

Al Jolson

Play Digital  • Джаз  • 2010

1

My Mammy

Al Jolson

3:00

2

Swanee

Al Jolson

1:54

3

Rock-A-Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody

Al Jolson

2:54

4

When The Red Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin’ Along

Al Jolson

2:39

5

Medley: I'm Looking Over A Four Leaf Clover / Baby Face

Al Jolson

2:37

6

Sonny Boy

Al Jolson

3:10

7

There’s A Rainbow Round My Shoulder

Al Jolson

2:24

8

Oh! Susannah

Al Jolson

2:22

9

California, Here I Come

Al Jolson

2:28

10

By The Light Of The Silvery Moon

Al Jolson

2:19

11

April Showers

Al Jolson

3:08

12

Toot, Toot, Tootsie!

Al Jolson

2:12

13

The Old Piano Roll Blues

Al Jolson

3:04

14

Ol’ Man River

Al Jolson

3:20

15

Waiting For The Robert E. Lee

Al Jolson

1:58

16

I Wish I Had A Girl

Al Jolson

2:47

17

Pretty Baby

Al Jolson

2:39

18

About A Quarter To Nine

Al Jolson

2:40

19

Golden Gate

Al Jolson

2:03

20

Give My Regards To Broadway

Al Jolson

2:39

21

Avalon

Al Jolson

2:19

22

Is It True What They Say About Dixie?

Al Jolson

2:30

23

Hallelujah I’m A Bum

Al Jolson

2:35

24

I’m Sitting On Top Of The World

 🅴

Al Jolson

1:53

25

Let Me Sing And I’m Happy

Al Jolson

2:25

26

The Anniversary Song

Al Jolson

3:08

27

Chinatown, My Chinatown

Al Jolson

2:17

28

I’d Climb The Highest Mountain - If I Knew I’d Find You

Al Jolson

2:36

29

I Only Have Eyes For You

Al Jolson

2:48

30

Someone Else May Be There While I’m Gone

Al Jolson

2:41

