Al Jolson
1
My Mammy
2
Swanee
3
Toot, Toot, Tootsie!
4
When The Red Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin’ Along
5
Medley: I'm Looking Over A Four Leaf Clover / Baby Face
6
Rock-A-Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody
7
There’s A Rainbow Round My Shoulder
8
Ol’ Man River
9
Sonny Boy
10
Give My Regards To Broadway
11
By The Light Of The Silvery Moon
12
April Showers
13
Avalon
14
I Wish I Had A Girl
15
Pretty Baby
16
Is It True What They Say About Dixie?
17
I’m Just Wild About Harry
18
Waiting For The Robert E. Lee
19
I’m Sitting On Top Of The World
20
California, Here I Come
21
You Made Me Love You
22
After You’ve Gone
23
I Only Have Eyes For You
24
The Anniversary Song
25
Let Me Sing And I’m Happy
26
Ma Blushin’ Rosie
27
When You Were Sweet Sixteen
28
I Want A Girl - Just Like The Girl That Married Dear Old Dad
29
About A Quarter To Nine
30
Hallelujah I’m A Bum
31
Oh! Susannah
32
You Are Too Beautiful
33
At Peace With The World
34
The Old Piano Roll Blues
35
Golden Gate
36
Chinatown, My Chinatown
37
Back In Your Own Backyard
38
Miami
39
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
40
Carolina In The Morning
41
You Flew Away From The Nest
42
Dirty Hands, Dirty Face
43
Someone Else May Be There While I’m Gone
44
It All Depends On You
45
Used To You
46
Hatikvah
47
The Cantor (A Chazend’l Ohf Shabbes)
48
When I Leave The World Behind
49
My Mother’s Rosary
50
I’d Climb The Highest Mountain - If I Knew I’d Find You
Lazy
I'm Saving Up the Means to Get to New Orleans
Asleep in the Deep, Parody
Everybody Snap Your Fingers With Me
