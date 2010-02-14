Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Legends

Legends

Al Jolson

Play Digital  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

My Mammy

Al Jolson

3:00

2

Swanee

Al Jolson

1:55

3

Toot, Toot, Tootsie!

Al Jolson

2:12

4

When The Red Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin’ Along

Al Jolson

2:39

5

Medley: I'm Looking Over A Four Leaf Clover / Baby Face

Al Jolson

2:37

6

Rock-A-Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody

Al Jolson

2:54

7

There’s A Rainbow Round My Shoulder

Al Jolson

2:24

8

Ol’ Man River

Al Jolson

3:20

9

Sonny Boy

Al Jolson

3:10

10

Give My Regards To Broadway

Al Jolson

2:39

11

By The Light Of The Silvery Moon

Al Jolson

2:19

12

April Showers

Al Jolson

3:08

13

Avalon

Al Jolson

2:19

14

I Wish I Had A Girl

Al Jolson

2:47

15

Pretty Baby

Al Jolson

2:39

16

Is It True What They Say About Dixie?

Al Jolson

2:30

17

I’m Just Wild About Harry

Al Jolson

2:20

18

Waiting For The Robert E. Lee

Al Jolson

1:58

19

I’m Sitting On Top Of The World

 🅴

Al Jolson

1:53

20

California, Here I Come

Al Jolson

2:28

21

You Made Me Love You

Al Jolson

2:40

22

After You’ve Gone

Al Jolson

2:54

23

I Only Have Eyes For You

Al Jolson

2:48

24

The Anniversary Song

Al Jolson

3:08

25

Let Me Sing And I’m Happy

Al Jolson

2:23

26

Ma Blushin’ Rosie

Al Jolson

2:03

27

When You Were Sweet Sixteen

Al Jolson

3:06

28

I Want A Girl - Just Like The Girl That Married Dear Old Dad

Al Jolson

2:15

29

About A Quarter To Nine

Al Jolson

2:40

30

Hallelujah I’m A Bum

Al Jolson

2:35

31

Oh! Susannah

Al Jolson

2:22

32

You Are Too Beautiful

Al Jolson

3:25

33

At Peace With The World

Al Jolson

2:38

34

The Old Piano Roll Blues

Al Jolson

3:04

35

Golden Gate

Al Jolson

2:03

36

Chinatown, My Chinatown

Al Jolson

2:17

37

Back In Your Own Backyard

Al Jolson

2:27

38

Miami

Al Jolson

2:37

39

Way Down Yonder In New Orleans

Al Jolson

2:24

40

Carolina In The Morning

Al Jolson

2:36

41

You Flew Away From The Nest

Al Jolson

3:06

42

Dirty Hands, Dirty Face

Al Jolson

3:12

43

Someone Else May Be There While I’m Gone

Al Jolson

2:43

44

It All Depends On You

Al Jolson

2:34

45

Used To You

Al Jolson

3:03

46

Hatikvah

Al Jolson

3:23

47

The Cantor (A Chazend’l Ohf Shabbes)

Al Jolson

3:31

48

When I Leave The World Behind

Al Jolson

3:11

49

My Mother’s Rosary

Al Jolson

3:01

50

I’d Climb The Highest Mountain - If I Knew I’d Find You

Al Jolson

2:34

