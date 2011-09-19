Whispering Grass - Forever Gold

Слушатели
The Ink Spots
1
Whispering Grass
2
My Prayer
3
I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire
4
I’m Getting Sentimental Over You
5
If I Didn’t Care
6
Don’t Ever Break A Promise
7
It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie
8
To Each His Own
9
A Kiss And A Rose
10
Sincerely Yours
11
A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening
12
You’re Looking For Romance
13
I’m Not The Same Old Me
14
You Were Only Fooling
15
Home Is Where The Heart Is
16
Say Something To Your Sweetheart
17
If
18
You’re Breaking My Heart
19
I Cover The Waterfront
20
I’m Beginning To See The Light
21
I Woke Up With A Teardrop In My Eye
22
I’ll Never Smile Again
23
Java Jive
24
Bless You
25
Prisoner Of Love
The Golden Collection, Vol. 2
The Golden Collection, Vol. 1
The Complete Early Recordings
And Now Let's Welcome The Soul Music 16 Vol. : 1957-1962 Vol. 12 : The Ink Spots "The Four Ink Spots"
Greatest Songs
