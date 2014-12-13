Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Radio Hits, Vol. 8

Radio Hits, Vol. 8

Various Artists

Documents 2  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

I'm Falling in Love

Bing CrosbyFrances Langford

3:07

2

Until We Meet Again

Joe Loss Band

3:05

3

Comes Love

Helen Oconnell

2:54

4

Alexander's Ragtime Band

Bing CrobyConnee Boswell

3:07

5

And the Angels Sing

Anne Lenner

3:04

6

Whispering Grass

The Ink Spots

2:44

7

Tuxedo Junction

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:31

8

Only Forever

Bing Crosby

3:08

9

Amapola

Deanna Durbin

2:29

10

I'll Never Smile Again

Frank Sinatra

3:12

11

The Woodpecker Song

The Andrews Sisters

2:56

12

Sand in My Shoes

Marjorie Kingsley

3:22

13

The New San Antonio Rose

Bing Crosby

3:24

14

Just One of Those Things

Lena Horne

1:26

15

My Heart Stood Still

Peggy Lee

2:43

16

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:15

17

Trav'lin' Light

Billie Holiday

3:15

18

Ring Telephone, Ring

The Ink Spots

3:12

19

If I Had My Way

Bing Crosby

2:49

20

Night and Day

Frank Sinatra

3:38

1

I'm Falling in Love

Bing CrosbyFrances Langford

3:07

2

Until We Meet Again

Joe Loss Band

3:05

3

Comes Love

Helen Oconnell

2:54

4

Alexander's Ragtime Band

Bing CrobyConnee Boswell

3:07

5

And the Angels Sing

Anne Lenner

3:04

6

Whispering Grass

The Ink Spots

2:44

7

Tuxedo Junction

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:31

8

Only Forever

Bing Crosby

3:08

9

Amapola

Deanna Durbin

2:29

10

I'll Never Smile Again

Frank Sinatra

3:12

11

The Woodpecker Song

The Andrews Sisters

2:56

12

Sand in My Shoes

Marjorie Kingsley

3:22

13

The New San Antonio Rose

Bing Crosby

3:24

14

Just One of Those Things

Lena Horne

1:26

15

My Heart Stood Still

Peggy Lee

2:43

16

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:15

17

Trav'lin' Light

Billie Holiday

3:15

18

Ring Telephone, Ring

The Ink Spots

3:12

19

If I Had My Way

Bing Crosby

2:49

20

Night and Day

Frank Sinatra

3:38