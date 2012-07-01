Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Cole Porter - The Genius Collection

Cole Porter - The Genius Collection

Various Artists

Vintage Masters Inc.  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

Begin the Beguine

Billy Williams

3:01

2

All of You

Anita O'Day

1:44

3

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye

Carmen McRae

3:03

4

Do I Love You?

Judy Garland

3:18

5

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Eartha Kitt

3:02

6

I Get a Kick Out of You

Tony Bennett

3:08

7

At Long Last Love

Jack Jones

2:02

8

In the Still of the Night

Sammy DavisJR

3:27

9

Let's Be Buddies

Ann Sothern

2:25

10

From This Moment On

Bobby Short

1:55

11

All Through the Night

Ella Fitzgerald

3:17

12

I've Got My Eyes On You

Lita Roza

2:35

13

You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

The Coasters

2:14

14

I Love You

Jo Stafford

2:42

15

Just One of Those Things

Peggy Lee

2:59

16

Easy to Love

Billie Holiday

3:01

17

Anything Goes

Helen MerrillClifford Brown

3:08

18

Down in the Depths (On the Ninetieth Floor)

Barbara Carroll Trio

4:35

19

Love for Sale

Dexter Gordon

7:34

20

It's De-Lovely

Mabel Mercer

3:41

21

I've Got You Under My Skin

Frances FayeRussell Garcia

3:09

22

C'est magnifique

Skip MartinThe Video All-Stars

3:17

23

I Concentrate On You

Dinah Washington

3:02

24

Give Him the Ooh-La-La

Blossom Dearie

2:41

25

You're the Top

Skinnay EnnisHal Kemp and His Orchestra

3:19

26

What Is This Thing Called Love?

Bill Evans

4:36

27

Be a Clown

 🅴

Chris Connor

3:05

28

You Do Something to Me

Marlene Dietrich

3:02

29

So Near and Yet So Far

Bobby Short

3:17

30

Let's Misbehave

Irving Aaronson And His CommandersPhil Saxe

2:52

31

After You, Who?

Eddy Duchin

2:50

32

Don't Fence Me In

The Andrews Sisters

1:38

33

Let's Fall in Love

Buddy RichHarry "Sweets" EdisonJimmy Rowles

2:49

34

Blow, Gabriel, Blow

Martha TiltonDean Elliott & His Orchestra

2:44

35

Night and Day

Anita O'Day

2:03

36

Friendship

Frank ChacksfieldHis Orchestra

2:29

37

Where Have You Been?

Barbara Lea

3:33

