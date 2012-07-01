Cole Porter - The Genius Collection

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Begin the Beguine
Billy Williams
2
All of You
Anita O'Day
3
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
Carmen McRae
4
Do I Love You?
Judy Garland
5
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Eartha Kitt
6
I Get a Kick Out of You
Tony Bennett
7
At Long Last Love
Jack Jones
8
In the Still of the Night
Sammy DavisJR
9
Let's Be Buddies
Ann Sothern
10
From This Moment On
Bobby Short
11
All Through the Night
Ella Fitzgerald
12
I've Got My Eyes On You
Lita Roza
13
You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
The Coasters
14
I Love You
Jo Stafford
15
Just One of Those Things
Peggy Lee
16
Easy to Love
Billie Holiday
17
Anything Goes
Helen MerrillClifford Brown
18
Down in the Depths (On the Ninetieth Floor)
Barbara Carroll Trio
19
Love for Sale
Dexter Gordon
20
It's De-Lovely
Mabel Mercer
21
I've Got You Under My Skin
Frances FayeRussell Garcia
22
C'est magnifique
Skip MartinThe Video All-Stars
23
I Concentrate On You
Dinah Washington
24
Give Him the Ooh-La-La
Blossom Dearie
25
You're the Top
Skinnay EnnisHal Kemp and His Orchestra
26
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Bill Evans
27
Be a Clown
Chris Connor
28
You Do Something to Me
Marlene Dietrich
29
So Near and Yet So Far
30
Let's Misbehave
Irving Aaronson And His CommandersPhil Saxe
31
After You, Who?
Eddy Duchin
32
Don't Fence Me In
The Andrews Sisters
33
Let's Fall in Love
Buddy RichHarry "Sweets" EdisonJimmy Rowles
34
Blow, Gabriel, Blow
Martha TiltonDean Elliott & His Orchestra
35
Night and Day
36
Friendship
Frank ChacksfieldHis Orchestra
37
Where Have You Been?
Barbara Lea
