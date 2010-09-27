Harmony Vol 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Hand In Hand (Side By Side)
Staffan BromsAlice Babs
2
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
The Andrews SistersBing Crosby
3
In the Middle of May
Anita O'DayBudy Stewart
4
My Sweet Hunk O'Trash
Louis ArmstrongBillie Holiday
5
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Bing CrosbyAl Jolson
6
The Road to Morocco
Bob HopeBing Crosby
7
Civilisation (Bongo Bongo Bongo)
Danny KayeThe Andrews Sisters
8
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean MartinHelen Oconnell
9
You Was!
Dean MartinPeggy Lee
10
For You, For Me, For Evermore
Dick HaymesJudy Garland
11
Powder Your Face With Sunshine
Doris DayBuddy Clark
12
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall
Ella FitzgeraldThe Ink Spots
13
Oh! Look At Me Now
Frank SinatraConnie Haines
14
For Me and My Gal
Gene KellyJudy Garland
15
When You Were a Tulip
16
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Helen ForrestDick Haymes
17
Candy
Jo StaffordJohnny Mercer
18
Bell Bottom Trousers
Louis PrimaLily Ann Carol
19
Winter Weather
Peggy LeeArt Lund
20
A- You're Adorable
Perry ComoThe Fontane Sisters
The Best of Marilyn Monroe (All Tracks Remastered)
Cloud Covered
Classics Box (Original Songs)
A Happy New Year
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks
The Essential - George Gerschwin
