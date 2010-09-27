Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Harmony Vol 3

Harmony Vol 3

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Hand In Hand (Side By Side)

Staffan BromsAlice Babs

2:56

2

Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive

The Andrews SistersBing Crosby

2:47

3

In the Middle of May

Anita O'DayBudy Stewart

3:10

4

My Sweet Hunk O'Trash

Louis ArmstrongBillie Holiday

3:26

5

Alexander's Ragtime Band

Bing CrosbyAl Jolson

3:05

6

The Road to Morocco

Bob HopeBing Crosby

2:41

7

Civilisation (Bongo Bongo Bongo)

Danny KayeThe Andrews Sisters

3:08

8

How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning

Dean MartinHelen Oconnell

2:52

9

You Was!

Dean MartinPeggy Lee

2:51

10

For You, For Me, For Evermore

 🅴

Dick HaymesJudy Garland

3:18

11

Powder Your Face With Sunshine

Doris DayBuddy Clark

2:39

12

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall

Ella FitzgeraldThe Ink Spots

3:17

13

Oh! Look At Me Now

Frank SinatraConnie Haines

3:19

14

For Me and My Gal

Gene KellyJudy Garland

4:25

15

When You Were a Tulip

Gene KellyJudy Garland

2:36

16

I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

 🅴

Helen ForrestDick Haymes

3:09

17

Candy

Jo StaffordJohnny Mercer

3:17

18

Bell Bottom Trousers

Louis PrimaLily Ann Carol

2:46

19

Winter Weather

Peggy LeeArt Lund

3:08

20

A- You're Adorable

Perry ComoThe Fontane Sisters

2:29

