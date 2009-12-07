Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Moments

Moments

Count Basie

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2009

1

Love Me or Leave Me

Count Basie

2:33

2

Baby Don't Tell on Me

Count Basie

2:51

3

Jump for Me

Count Basie

3:11

4

Pound Cake

Count Basie

2:44

5

How Long Blues

Count Basie

3:01

6

Dickie's Dream

Count Basie

3:09

7

Lester Leaps in

Count Basie

3:13

8

The Apple Jump

Count Basie

2:58

9

I Left My Babies

Count Basie

3:17

10

The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Count Basie

2:36

11

Tickle Toe

Count Basie

2:39

12

Louisiana

Count Basie

2:27

13

Let Me See

Count Basie

2:47

14

Blow Top

Count Basie

2:56

15

Super Chief

Count Basie

3:24

16

You Betch My Life

Count Basie

2:37

17

Down Down Down

Count Basie

3:02

18

Tune Town Shuffle

Count Basie

3:09

19

I'm Tired of Waiting for You

Count Basie

2:29

20

Basie Boogie

Count Basie

2:24

21

My Old Fame

Count Basie

3:05

22

Tom Thumb

Count Basie

3:09

23

Take Me Back Baby

Count Basie

3:02

24

One O'Clock Jump

Count Basie

3:23

