Альбом
You Won't Be Satisfied

Ella Fitzgerald

Documents  • Джаз  • 2008

1

(It´s Only A) Papermoon

Ella Fitzgerald

2:34

2

Cry You Out My Heart

Ella Fitzgerald

2:44

3

A Kiss Goodnight

Ella Fitzgerald

3:05

4

Benny´s Coming Home On Saturday

Ella Fitzgerald

3:24

5

Flying Home

Ella Fitzgerald

2:27

6

Stone Cold Dead In The Market

Ella Fitzgerald

2:39

7

Petootie Pie

Ella Fitzgerald

2:33

8

That´s Rich

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

9

Always Be In Love With You

Ella Fitzgerald

4:25

10

I'll See You In My Dreams

Ella Fitzgerald

4:04

11

Petootie Pie

Ella Fitzgerald

2:28

12

You Won´t Be Satisfied

Ella Fitzgerald

2:52

13

The Frim Fram Sauce

Ella Fitzgerald

3:11

14

I´m Just A Lucky So-And-So

Ella Fitzgerald

2:52

15

I Didn´t Mean a Word I Said

Ella Fitzgerald

3:16

16

(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons

Ella Fitzgerald

3:07

17

It´s a Pitty To Say Goodnight

Ella Fitzgerald

2:37

18

Guilty

Ella Fitzgerald

3:10

19

Sentimental Journey

Ella Fitzgerald

3:15

20

Budella (Blue Skies)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:03

