Альбом
Постер альбома Saxophone Jazz Stimulation

Saxophone Jazz Stimulation

Saxophone Jazz Club

Gold Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Chillax Moonlight

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

2

See The Light

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

3

Sadness of the Warrior

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

4

Stop Thinking

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

5

Musica Jazz Ambience

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:13

6

Saxophone Jamming Sessions

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

7

Two Friends

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

8

Sarah’s Hymn

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:26

9

The Sleeper

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:11

10

Out the Back

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:18

11

Jazz Lovers

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:18

12

Lean on Me

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:23

13

A Little Bit Closer

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:50

14

Missed Opportunities

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:36

15

Up to Speed

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:30

16

Jazz Saxophone

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:09

17

Red Wine

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:40

18

Soothe & Relax

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:33

19

Instrumental Bossa Sessions

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:33

20

Up and Down

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

21

A Turn of Tide

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

22

Taste of Life

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

23

Growing Tides

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

24

Limoges

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

25

Wake Up Spirit

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

26

Gone to Lima

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

27

Take the Sax

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

28

I Can’t Make You Love Me

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:26

29

Jazz Sax Bar

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:26

30

Time for Relaxing

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:35

