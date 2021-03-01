Saxophone Jazz Ballad 4

Слушатели
Saxophone Jazz Club
1
Mad About the Boy (Sax Ballad)
2
Libera Me (Sax Ballad)
3
I’ll Wait For You (Sax Ballad)
4
The Man I Love (Sax Ballad)
5
Sophisticated Lady (Sax Ballad)
6
It Never Entered My Mind (Sax Ballad)
7
Since I Fell For You (Sax Ballad)
8
Turn Out the Stars (Sax Ballad)
9
I Wonder (Sax Ballad)
10
Little Girl Blue (Sax Ballad)
11
In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (Sax Ballad)
12
Yesterdays (Sax Ballad)
13
Dancing In the Dark (Sax Ballad)
14
I’m Confessin' (Sax Ballad)
15
I Loves You Porgy (Sax Ballad)
16
In My Mind’s Eye (Sax Ballad)
17
Jazz Music (Sax Ballad)
18
All My Tomorrows (Sax Ballad)
19
Twilight Mist (Sax Ballad)
20
Willow Weep For Me (Sax Ballad)
21
Secret Love (Sax Ballad)
22
My Foolish Heart (Sax Ballad)
