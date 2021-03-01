Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Saxophone Jazz Ballad 4

Saxophone Jazz Ballad 4

Saxophone Jazz Club

2-Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Mad About the Boy (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:04

2

Libera Me (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:13

3

I’ll Wait For You (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:22

4

The Man I Love (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:29

5

Sophisticated Lady (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:17

6

It Never Entered My Mind (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:06

7

Since I Fell For You (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:15

8

Turn Out the Stars (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:08

9

I Wonder (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:28

10

Little Girl Blue (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:21

11

In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:06

12

Yesterdays (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:20

13

Dancing In the Dark (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:34

14

I’m Confessin' (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:04

15

I Loves You Porgy (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:04

16

In My Mind’s Eye (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:40

17

Jazz Music (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:46

18

All My Tomorrows (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:08

19

Twilight Mist (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:40

20

Willow Weep For Me (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:44

21

Secret Love (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:18

22

My Foolish Heart (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:24

1

Mad About the Boy (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:04

2

Libera Me (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:13

3

I’ll Wait For You (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:22

4

The Man I Love (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:29

5

Sophisticated Lady (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:17

6

It Never Entered My Mind (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:06

7

Since I Fell For You (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:15

8

Turn Out the Stars (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:08

9

I Wonder (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:28

10

Little Girl Blue (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:21

11

In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:06

12

Yesterdays (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:20

13

Dancing In the Dark (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:34

14

I’m Confessin' (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:04

15

I Loves You Porgy (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:04

16

In My Mind’s Eye (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:40

17

Jazz Music (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:46

18

All My Tomorrows (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:08

19

Twilight Mist (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:40

20

Willow Weep For Me (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

3:44

21

Secret Love (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:18

22

My Foolish Heart (Sax Ballad)

Saxophone Jazz Club

4:24

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Jazz Saxaphone Music Songs

Jazz Saxaphone Music Songs

Постер альбома Beautiful Morning in the Coffee Shop

Beautiful Morning in the Coffee Shop

Постер альбома Smooth Jazz Saxophone Instrumentals

Smooth Jazz Saxophone Instrumentals

Постер альбома Cool Sax Jazz, Smooth & Relaxing

Cool Sax Jazz, Smooth & Relaxing

Постер альбома Relaxing Saxophone Jazz - Rest and Chillout

Relaxing Saxophone Jazz - Rest and Chillout

Постер альбома Saxophone Party

Saxophone Party