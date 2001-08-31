Слушатели
Keith Sykes
1
Country Morning Music
2
Sally Got Jack
3
Everybody Wants to Feel Like You (with John Prine)
Keith SykesJohn Prine
4
Lavender Blue (with Iris Dement)
Keith SykesIris Dement
5
Broken Homes
6
Talking to a Stranger (with Rodney Crowell)
Keith SykesRodney Crowell
7
Chain
8
Broke Down Engine
9
It's Just You (with Iris Dement)
10
She Loves to Ride Horses
11
She Will
12
Why Do You Treat Him Like That (with Susan Marshall)
Keith SykesSusan Marshall
13
Sweet Emily
14
Don't Count Us Out
