Альбом
Постер альбома It's About Time

It's About Time

Keith Sykes

KSME Records  • Поп-музыка  • 1992

1

Train to Dixie

Keith Sykes

3:48

2

I Was Right About You

Keith Sykes

3:24

3

Me Casa Su Casa

Keith Sykes

3:35

4

Back in the 60's

Keith Sykes

3:26

5

Letting Go

Keith Sykes

4:34

6

I Wanna Go to the Islands

Keith Sykes

4:59

7

Goodbye for Real

Keith Sykes

4:11

8

Buzzin' Fly

Keith Sykes

6:15

9

Your Love

Keith Sykes

4:18

10

I Love Football

Keith Sykes

3:23

