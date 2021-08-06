Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Relax Edition 13

Relax Edition 13

Blank & Jones

Soundcolours  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Into the Sun

BlankJones

4:35

2

One Evening (Lo-Fi Selection)

Blank & JonesZoe Durrant

4:29

3

C'est mieux

Blank & JonesCoralie Clément

2:32

4

Coastline

BlankJones

3:20

5

Swept Away

BlankJones

3:06

6

Sunshine's Better

Blank & JonesMick Roach

4:36

7

Twilight Moon

BlankJones

4:33

8

Adios Ayer

Blank & JonesZoe Durrant

4:29

9

Above the Clouds

BlankJones

2:52

10

Crosswinds

BlankJones

4:13

11

Alone in This Rhythm

BlankJones

3:20

12

High Fly

BlankJones

4:20

13

All of Me

Blank & JonesKyle Pearce

3:22

14

Nite Glow

BlankJones

3:59

15

Sun Goes Down

Blank & JonesLaura Serra

4:51

16

Beautiful Life

Blank & JonesJan Loechel

2:55

17

Cinque Terre

BlankJones

4:10

18

Purple Sands

Blank & JonesDavid Harks

3:11

19

Champagne Beach

BlankJones

4:52

20

Erase / Rewind

Blank & JonesZoe Durrant

3:14

