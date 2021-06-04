Dick Sudhalter & His London Friends: After Awhile

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Dick Sudhalter
1
Dream a Little Dream of Me
2
People Will Say We're in Love
3
Isn't This a Lovely Day?
4
Tea for Two
5
Concentratin'
6
The Blue Room
7
Chasing Shadows
8
My Heart Stood Still
9
The Love Nest
10
Emaline
11
How Could We Be Wrong?
12
Rose of Washington Square
13
P.S. I Love You
14
After Awhile
Melodies Heard...Melodies Sweet
Get out and Get Under the Moon (Live at the Vineyard)
"Hoagy's Children" In a Celebration of Hoagy Carmichael's Music, Vol. 2
Bix Lives
The Complete Recordings
Dick Sudhalter and His Friends "With Pleasure"