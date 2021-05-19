Get out and Get Under the Moon (Live at the Vineyard)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Connie Jones, Dick Sudhalter
1
Changes
Connie JonesDick Sudhalter
2
I'd Climb the Highest Mountain
Dick Sudhalter
3
If a Had a Million Dollars
4
Ol' Pigeon-Toed Joad
Connie Jones
5
Futuristic Rhythm
6
Singin' the Blues
7
Rosalie
8
Persian Rug
9
Get out and Get Under the Moon
10
Davenport Blues
11
Why Couldn't It Be Poor Little Me?
12
I Must Have That Man
13
Jeannine, I Dream of Lilac Time
14
I'm a Dreamer-Aren't We All?
If Dreams Come True
I'm Nobody's Baby
Tom Mcdermott and His Jazz Hellions