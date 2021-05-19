Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Get out and Get Under the Moon (Live at the Vineyard)

Get out and Get Under the Moon (Live at the Vineyard)

Connie Jones, Dick Sudhalter

Baseline Jazz  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Changes

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

3:05

2

I'd Climb the Highest Mountain

Dick Sudhalter

4:27

3

If a Had a Million Dollars

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

4:18

4

Ol' Pigeon-Toed Joad

Connie Jones

3:47

5

Futuristic Rhythm

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

2:55

6

Singin' the Blues

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

4:52

7

Rosalie

Dick Sudhalter

4:03

8

Persian Rug

Dick Sudhalter

3:48

9

Get out and Get Under the Moon

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

2:57

10

Davenport Blues

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

5:18

11

Why Couldn't It Be Poor Little Me?

Dick Sudhalter

2:43

12

I Must Have That Man

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

3:18

13

Jeannine, I Dream of Lilac Time

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

4:58

14

I'm a Dreamer-Aren't We All?

Connie JonesDick Sudhalter

4:51

