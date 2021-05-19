Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Melodies Heard...Melodies Sweet

Melodies Heard...Melodies Sweet

Dick Sudhalter

Baseline Jazz  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Love of My Life

Dick SudhalterRoger Kellaway

5:42

2

Summer's Over

Dick SudhalterRoger KellawayBarbara LeaEd SaindonFrank Vignola

3:19

3

If We Never Meet Again

Dick SudhalterRoger Kellaway

3:56

4

Everywhere I Go

Dick SudhalterBarbara LeaEd SaindonFrank Vignola

4:09

5

Only Trust Your Heart

Dick SudhalterRoger Kellaway

5:16

6

Someday Soon

Dick SudhalterBarbara LeaEd SaindonFrank Vignola

3:27

7

I'm Smiling Again

Dick SudhalterRoger Kellaway

4:36

8

Multicolored Blue

Dick SudhalterRoger KellawayEd SaindonFrank Vignola

8:49

9

Eeny Meeny Miney Moe

Dick SudhalterRoger Kellaway

3:41

10

It's All in Your Mind

Dick SudhalterBarbara Lea

4:30

11

Black Butterfly

Dick SudhalterRoger Kellaway

5:14

12

Oh, Look at Me Now

Dick SudhalterEd SaindonFrank Vignola

7:04

13

It's Wonderful

Dick SudhalterEd Saindon

5:20

14

A Monday Date

Dick SudhalterEd Saindon

3:54

15

Blue, Turning Grey over You

Dick SudhalterEd Saindon

4:24

