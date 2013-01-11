A Little Bitty Tear the Nashville Years, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Burl Ives
1
Brooklyn Bridge
2
Poor Little Jimmie
3
Thumbin' Johnny Brown
4
Funny Way of Laughin'
5
That's All I Can Remember
6
Ninety Nine
7
Call Me Mr. In-Between
8
I Ain't Comin' Home Tonight
9
How Do You Fall out of Love
10
In Foggy Old London
11
Mother Wouldn't Do That
12
Bring Them In
13
Let the Lower Lights Be Burning
14
Beulah Land
15
Standing on the Promises
16
Fairest Lord Jesus
17
We're Marching to Zion
18
Sunshine in My Soul
19
Blessed Assurance
20
Leaning on the Everlasting Arms
21
Where He Leads Me
22
Will There Be Any Stars
23
When They Ring Those Golden Bells
24
The Same Old Hurt
25
Wishin' She Was Here (Instead of Me)
26
Busted
27
Poor Boy in a Rich Man's Town
Have A Holly Jolly Christmas 2023 Remastered
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Burt Ives
They all sang: Johnny Mark's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - , Vol. 2
A holly jolly christmas
BURL IVES & THE WEAVERS The Biggest Christmas Hits
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Burt Ives
The Rat Pack: 50 Original Recordings (Amazon Edition)
Boundless Glee
Lonesome
With a Song in My Heart
Revolver Hits
30 Best Hits Of The 50s