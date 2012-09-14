The Best of Broadway Hits, Volume 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various
1
It's all right with me (Can-Can)
Peter Cookson
2
Who wants to be a Millionaire (High Society)
Frank SinatraCeleste Holm
3
With a little bit of Luck (My Fair Lady)
Stanley Holloway
4
Steam Heat (Pajama Game)
Carol HaneyPeter Gennaro
5
Whatever Lola wants (Damn Yankees)
Gwen Verdon
6
C'est Magnifique (Can-Can)
Lil' OPeter Cookson
7
Spring, Spring, Spring (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Howard KeelRuss Tamblyn
8
I Talk to the Trees (Paint your Wagon)
Tony Baavar
9
You're a Queer one, Julie Jordan....Mr. Snow (Carousel)
Jan ClaytonJean Darling
10
They say it's Wonderful (Annie get your Gun)
Ethel MermanRay Middleton
11
I have Dreamed (The King and I)
Larry DouglasDoretta Morrow
12
Wrapped in a Ribbon and tied in a Bow (Street Scene)
Elen LanePolyna Stoska
13
Johnny One-Note (Babes in Arms)
Mary Martin
14
My Big Best Shoes (Valmouth)
Cleo Laine
15
Sit down you're Rockin' the Boat (Guys and Dolls)
STUBBY KAYE
16
March of the Siamese Children (The King and I)
The Fredrick Dvonch Orchestra
17
I get a Kick out of you (Anything Goes)
18
People will say that we're in Love (Oklahoma)
Alfred DrakeJoan Roberts
19
The Girl that I Marry (Annie get your Gun)
Ray Middleton
20
Wunderbar (Kiss me Kate)
Alfred DrakePatricia Morrison
21
Bless your Beautiful Hide (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Howard Keel
22
Maria (West Side Story)
Larry Kert
23
Secret Love (Calamity Jane)
Doris Day
24
Thank Heaven for little Girls (Gigi)
Maurice Chevalier
25
I Love you Samantha (High Society)
Bing Crosby
26
No other Love (Me and Juliet)
Isabel BigleyBill Hayes
27
Hernando's Hideaway (The Pyjama Game)
Janis Paige
28
How to Handle a Woman (Camelot)
Richard Burton
29
Baubles, Bangles and Beads (Kismet)
Doretta Morrow
30
I've grown accustomed to her Face (My Fair Lady)
Rex Harrison
31
By Myself (Paint your Wagon)
Fred Astaire
32
The man that got away (A Star is Born)
Judy Garland
33
Blow Gabriel, Blow (Anything Goes)
Ethel Merman
34
Jubilation T. Cornpone (Li'l Abner)
35
There once was a Man (The Pajama Game)
John RaittJanis Paige
36
New York, New York (On the Town)
Lynne Murray ChorusOrchestra
37
Singin' in the Rain
Gene Kelly
38
Do-Re-Mi (The Sound of Music)
May Martin
39
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
40
Doin' what comes Naturally (Annie get your Gun)
Bars and Bass Volume 1
Juicy Fruits Vol 3
Juicy Fruits Vol 2
All Killers, No Fillers 14
Let Them Know: The Story of Youth Brigade and Byo Records
The Essential Collection of Monkeys 2021 - Part1
Показать ещё