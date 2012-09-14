Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Broadway Hits, Volume 3

The Best of Broadway Hits, Volume 3

Various

TPX  • Разная  • 2012

1

It's all right with me (Can-Can)

Peter Cookson

1:58

2

Who wants to be a Millionaire (High Society)

Frank SinatraCeleste Holm

2:04

3

With a little bit of Luck (My Fair Lady)

Stanley Holloway

4:07

4

Steam Heat (Pajama Game)

Carol HaneyPeter Gennaro

4:00

5

Whatever Lola wants (Damn Yankees)

Gwen Verdon

3:51

6

C'est Magnifique (Can-Can)

Lil' OPeter Cookson

3:21

7

Spring, Spring, Spring (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)

Howard KeelRuss Tamblyn

2:59

8

I Talk to the Trees (Paint your Wagon)

Tony Baavar

3:31

9

You're a Queer one, Julie Jordan....Mr. Snow (Carousel)

Jan ClaytonJean Darling

4:26

10

They say it's Wonderful (Annie get your Gun)

Ethel MermanRay Middleton

3:02

11

I have Dreamed (The King and I)

Larry DouglasDoretta Morrow

3:27

12

Wrapped in a Ribbon and tied in a Bow (Street Scene)

Elen LanePolyna Stoska

2:07

13

Johnny One-Note (Babes in Arms)

Mary Martin

2:37

14

My Big Best Shoes (Valmouth)

Cleo Laine

2:52

15

Sit down you're Rockin' the Boat (Guys and Dolls)

STUBBY KAYE

2:12

16

March of the Siamese Children (The King and I)

The Fredrick Dvonch Orchestra

3:15

17

I get a Kick out of you (Anything Goes)

Mary Martin

3:21

18

People will say that we're in Love (Oklahoma)

Alfred DrakeJoan Roberts

3:11

19

The Girl that I Marry (Annie get your Gun)

Ray Middleton

3:04

20

Wunderbar (Kiss me Kate)

Alfred DrakePatricia Morrison

3:37

21

Bless your Beautiful Hide (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)

Howard Keel

2:30

22

Maria (West Side Story)

Larry Kert

2:37

23

Secret Love (Calamity Jane)

Doris Day

3:41

24

Thank Heaven for little Girls (Gigi)

Maurice Chevalier

2:18

25

I Love you Samantha (High Society)

Bing Crosby

4:28

26

No other Love (Me and Juliet)

Isabel BigleyBill Hayes

3:06

27

Hernando's Hideaway (The Pyjama Game)

Janis Paige

3:49

28

How to Handle a Woman (Camelot)

Richard Burton

2:36

29

Baubles, Bangles and Beads (Kismet)

Doretta Morrow

4:10

30

I've grown accustomed to her Face (My Fair Lady)

Rex Harrison

5:17

31

By Myself (Paint your Wagon)

Fred Astaire

2:31

32

The man that got away (A Star is Born)

Judy Garland

3:39

33

Blow Gabriel, Blow (Anything Goes)

Ethel Merman

2:26

34

Jubilation T. Cornpone (Li'l Abner)

STUBBY KAYE

4:54

35

There once was a Man (The Pajama Game)

John RaittJanis Paige

3:12

36

New York, New York (On the Town)

Lynne Murray ChorusOrchestra

3:12

37

Singin' in the Rain

Gene Kelly

2:55

38

Do-Re-Mi (The Sound of Music)

May Martin

5:52

39

Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)

Judy Garland

2:49

40

Doin' what comes Naturally (Annie get your Gun)

Ethel Merman

3:22

