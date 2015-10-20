Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 5

Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

All of You

Johnny Desmond

2:24

2

You're Everything Wonderful

Steve Lawrence

2:39

3

Girl in the Bonnet of Blue

Bing Crosby

2:46

4

I've Got It Bad

Woody Herman

3:51

5

The Real True Meaning of Love

Frankie Laine

2:44

6

For You

Steve Lawrence

2:39

7

Night and Day

Lena Horne

2:41

8

All the Things You Are

Benny Goodman

3:57

9

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Mel Tormé

1:54

10

Imagination

Jimmy Dorsey

3:56

11

You Taught Me How to Love You, Now Teach Me to Forget

Frankie Laine

2:43

