Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
All of You
Johnny Desmond
2
You're Everything Wonderful
Steve Lawrence
3
Girl in the Bonnet of Blue
Bing Crosby
4
I've Got It Bad
Woody Herman
5
The Real True Meaning of Love
Frankie Laine
6
For You
7
Night and Day
Lena Horne
8
All the Things You Are
Benny Goodman
9
I Can't Give You Anything but Love
Mel Tormé
10
Imagination
Jimmy Dorsey
11
You Taught Me How to Love You, Now Teach Me to Forget