Альбом
Постер альбома Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 4

Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Lena Horne

3:39

2

All or Nothing at All

Steve Lawrence

3:20

3

The Nearness of You

Jimmy Dorsey

3:42

4

There's Not a Moment to Spare

Frankie Laine

2:36

5

I Had a Premonition

Jimmie Lunceford

3:25

6

Them There Eyes

Kay Starr

1:59

7

My Love for You (Live)

Glenn Miller

3:25

8

I'm Beginning to See the Light (Live)

Tommy Dorsey

3:28

9

Portrait of My Love

Steve Lawrence

2:53

10

Everything I Have Is Yours

Bing Crosby

2:20

11

I Dreamt I Slept in Marble Hall

Bing Crosby

2:19

