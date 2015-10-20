Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 2

Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Rosemary Clooney

2:37

2

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Gene Autry

2:39

3

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Young CountryFaron Young

2:42

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

B.J. Thomas

2:41

5

White Christmas

Johnny Adams

2:50

6

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Indigo

3:56

7

Winter Wonderland

Crescent City Carolers

2:54

8

The First Noël

Camilli String Quartet

2:43

9

Little Drummer Boy

Jim Bajor

2:42

10

Promise of Spring

Christine Brown

2:39

11

O Christmas Tree

Neal A. Topliff

2:38

12

O Holy Night

Bruce Kurnow

3:54

13

Joy to the World

David Kellen

3:51

1

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Rosemary Clooney

2:37

2

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Gene Autry

2:39

3

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Young CountryFaron Young

2:42

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

B.J. Thomas

2:41

5

White Christmas

Johnny Adams

2:50

6

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Indigo

3:56

7

Winter Wonderland

Crescent City Carolers

2:54

8

The First Noël

Camilli String Quartet

2:43

9

Little Drummer Boy

Jim Bajor

2:42

10

Promise of Spring

Christine Brown

2:39

11

O Christmas Tree

Neal A. Topliff

2:38

12

O Holy Night

Bruce Kurnow

3:54

13

Joy to the World

David Kellen

3:51