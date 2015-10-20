Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Rosemary Clooney
2
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Gene Autry
3
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Young CountryFaron Young
4
B.J. Thomas
5
White Christmas
Johnny Adams
6
Indigo
7
Winter Wonderland
Crescent City Carolers
8
The First Noël
Camilli String Quartet
9
Little Drummer Boy
Jim Bajor
10
Promise of Spring
Christine Brown
11
O Christmas Tree
Neal A. Topliff
12
O Holy Night
Bruce Kurnow
13
Joy to the World
David Kellen